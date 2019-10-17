Wegmans shoppers in Corning, Elmira and Hornell can donate to United Way of the Southern Tier in the checkout lane.

Shoppers can choose to make a donation of $2, $3, $5 or more, or they can ask that their total be rounded up to the next dollar to benefit programs served by the organization.

The checkout campaign will run until mid-November. Donations made by shoppers will go to United Way’s Game Changer Fund which benefits area children, families, and senior citizens in Chemung and Steuben counties. United Way of the Southern Tier supports programs in Chemung and Steuben counties in three focus areas: Southern Tier Kids on Track, Basic Needs Network and Senior Supports Network.