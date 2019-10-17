LIMA — A Lima man has been arrested following a Livingston County Drug Task Force investigation into the sale of illegal drugs.

Kyle P. Kelley, 21, from Lima was arrested by Deputies on Monday on a Superior Court warrant and charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (class-D felonies) and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (class-D felonies). The arrests stem from an investigation into the sale of MDMA and LSD in Livingston County.

Kelley was arraigned in Livingston County Court by Judge Robert Wiggins. The District Attorney’s Office recommended bail set at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond. Judge Wiggins released Kelley on his own recognizance and he was set free by Deputies.

The Livingston County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the following agencies: the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the Avon Police Department, the Caledonia Police Department, the Geneseo Police Department, the Dansville Police Department, the Mount Morris Police Department, the Nunda Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office.

If you information regarding illegal drug activity in or around Livingston County, call the tip line at 844-LCSO-TIP or online at www.livingstoncounty.us/sheriff under the TIP LINE. You may remain anonymous.