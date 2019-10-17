ALBANY — NFIB, the state and the nation’s leading small business advocacy association, announced that its New York political action committee is endorsing George Borrello for State Senate in the 57th District.

Borrello, a Republican, is running against Democrat Austin Morgan to fill the seat vacated by Cathy Young's retirement. The 57th covers southern Livingston County, as well as Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

“New York’s small and independent businesses employ half of our state’s workforce, provide stability in our communities, and drive local economies in every corner of New York State, particularly across the Southern Tier,” said Greg Biryla, NFIB’s NY State Director. “George Borrello understands the value of small businesses in his community and the challenges they face in Albany because he’s walked in their shoes.”

NFIB is the country’s leading small business association with close to eleven thousand members in New York, representing nearly every conceivable type of employer and industry in the state's economy. The endorsements come from NFIB’s NY PAC, the association’s state political action committee, and are based on positions regarding key small-business issues including taxes, health care, labor, economic development, and regulatory issues.

“George’s experience as a small business owner and local government leader is sorely needed in our State Capitol. He will be a strong voice for responsible government, tax reform, mandate relief, and economic growth,” added Biryla. “NFIB is proud to support George Borrello for election to the New York State Senate in the 57th District and encourages its small business members and small business supporters to do the same.”

A native of northern Chautauqua County, George Borrello spent most of his adult life as a successful businessman and entrepreneur. He first entered public service in 2010 as a county legislator and in 2017 was elected Chautauqua County Executive. In that role he has made job creation and economic development top priorities.

“I am truly honored to receive the support of the NFIB and the hardworking members of the business community that they represent. Our entrepreneurs choose a difficult, but rewarding path – one that involves great risk, constant sacrifice and 24/7 commitment. Their economic impact is tremendous, with nearly half of our state’s private sector workforce employed by small businesses,” said George Borrello. “That is why efforts to grow this vital part of our economy will be among my top priorities. One of the first bills I will sponsor in the Senate will be my ‘First Employee Tax Credit Plan,’ which will help ease the disproportionate rise in costs that result from adding just one employee.”

“I am proud to represent NFIB as someone who knows, firsthand, the challenges we face in the state’s hostile business climate. As a State Senator, I look forward to being a champion for all those who are the job creators and economic drivers of our state’s economy,” added Borrello.

NFIB will encourage its members to help turn out the #SmallBizVoter for NFIB NY PAC-endorsed candidates in the 2019 elections.