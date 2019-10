The Broadway musical “A Bronx Tale” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 at the Clemens Center, 207 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Tickets are priced at $32-$67 and are available at clemenscenter.org.