25th Annual Theme Basket Auction bigger than ever

WELLSVILLE — As the annual SPCA Serving Allegany County Basket Auction hits the 25-year mark there are some big changes in store for this weekend's event.

The doors will open Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but where?

That is the biggest change.

The SPCA Auction will be taking place in the old K-Mart building in RiverWalk Plaza on the Bolivar Road and SPCA President Lynda Pruski couldn't be more excited.

"We moved to the former Kmart store. There is more space and we can spread things out more which will make it easier for people to get around and see everything and not feel rushed. Plus there is more parking," she said. "Because there is more space we will be offering more things to do. There will be an expanded kids area and the Man Cave will be bigger."

And in keeping with tradition, Pruski said they will be running some "Blue Light specials" throughout the night and day.

Because there is more room the auction will also have extra features like prints and stationary cards done by artist Jan Benz that will be available to purchase.

"As always, we have an array of theme baskets and many creative and unique baskets this year; there is always something for everyone," Pruski said.

The larger venue also makes it easier for volunteers to set up the event. In the past volunteers had to prepare baskets in one location and then transport them over to the school in caravans. The process was tedious and time consuming. Pruski said that this year they are able to take in donations at the old store site, build and wrap baskets if need be and set them up on tables all in one fell swoop.

"It makes it much easier for us," she said.

Pruski said that throughout the week the SPCA will take pictures and post them on its Facebook page as the auction develops, including photos of the special items for the Man Cave and Kid's Corner as they come in.

It is the Silver Anniversary for the SPCA Theme Basket Auction which over the years has become the largest theme basket auction in the area, outstripping all others

"This is our major fundraiser of the year and it has grown each and every year. The funds raised help to run our shelter and pay for the care of the animals for approximately one month," Pruski said.

Moving to the larger SPCA facility earlier this year has brought new challenges to the SPCA.

"We are always in need of donations, now more than ever. Since moving to the new shelter we have experienced a much quicker adoption rate, which is great for the animals as they get to go to their new homes quicker. Many more animals pass through our doors. Due to the increase in animals, we go through vaccinations and meds much faster, so monetary donations are always welcomed as that helps with our increased medical expenses for the animals," Pruski noted.

Items for the auction are still being accepted. Anyone who wants to donate items to the auction may email SPCAallegay@gmail.com or call 585-593-2200 to make arrangements for pickup. Items may also be dropped off at First Citizens Community Bank in Wellsville and the ALCO Federal Credit Union branches located in Wellsville, Belmont, Friendship and Cuba. The SPCA is also accepting baskets at the former Kmart store from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday.

Pruski said donors don't have to worry about presentation.

"Donors do not have to wrap their items," she said. "Our fine volunteers will do that for them and put a bow on it. Our volunteers have been working hard to plan our 25th annual Theme Basket Auction and we hope to make our 25th Annual auction even more successful for the benefit of our furry friends. We and especially our animals at the SPCA thank every donor for their continued support."