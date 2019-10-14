ALFRED — Tim Keenan, assistant professor of biomaterials engineering at Alfred University, will give a presentation titled “Biomaterials through the Ages” at the Oct. 17 Bergren Forum at Alfred University.

The Bergren Forum, sponsored by the Division of Human Studies, is held at 12:10 p.m. each Thursday the University is in session in Nevins Theater, Powell Campus Center. It is open to the public and free of charge. Attendees may bring their lunches; coffee and tea are provided.

Biomaterials have been used to replace, repair, or augment human tissue for thousands of years, beginning with simple inert materials and advancing all the way to the 3-D printed synthetic tissues of today. Keenan’s discussion focuses on the evolution of materials used in medicine from their inception through current times, along with speculation on where this field is headed next.