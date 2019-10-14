Hornell application reveals potential development projects

HORNELL — A community greenspace, a shared elevator bank connecting Main Street buildings, an education center, a new look to the downtown district — it’s all possible in the wake of Hornell receiving $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funding this week.

Those “catalytic projects” and much more were all laid out in Hornell’s winning DRI application. The committee that worked tirelessly on the application dreamed big, with an eye on truly transformative projects that can change the landscape of downtown Hornell for generations to come.

With the brainstorming and the heavy lifting of the application process having reached a successful conclusion, Hornell will now be exploring the best ways to implement the vision over the coming months and years.

“We do have specific projects in the plan,” said Mayor John Buckley. “There’s always more projects than there’s money for. We’ll have to really look at the projects and say which ones we want to go after. We have to work with our partners at the state level, too, because they’ll help us identify which projects we should pursue. The public will be involved. There’s definitely room for the public to share their opinions and be involved. At some point we’ll form a committee. If you reflect back to the DRI meetings we had at City Hall, part of that was having the public come in so we could get their ideas and listen to their thoughts. It’s all one team, it’s not just the city officials but the public definitely has a role to play along with our partners at the state level.”

Here are some of the major game-changing projects the city can consider as it weighs the best ways to spend its $10 million state award.

Main Street buildings

Among the most ambitious proposals is a shared elevator bank that would create a pedestrian circulation corridor at the rear faces of downtown buildings, specifically on Main. With common elevator and exit stair lobbies, the corridors would provide affordable accessibility to the upper floors of existing buildings and help bring them up to code.

“We’ve always had a problem with lack of accessibility for all these old buildings,” noted Hornell IDA consultant and former mayor Shawn Hogan, a member of the DRI team. “People don’t want to walk up three or four flights of stairs. That’s why all these old buildings on Main Street are not developed. They don’t meet ADA requirements, not that they have to, but if you’re going to have living space there people want an elevator.

“You throw out plans during this process and who knows if they come to fruition, but one of them was to build an elevator bank on the rear of these buildings, so then all of them would benefit. At one time we had over 200,000 square feet of under utilized upper floor space in Hornell. A lot of that was eliminated with development of the Federation Building, but there’s still a lot of open space.”

According to the DRI plan, the new common lobbies would facilitate economical renovation of the upper floors, most of which are currently unused or underutilized. The addition of the upper level corridors would link together all the upper level floors of a contiguous block, and as demand increases, would also encourage the addition of new commercial or residential space.

“It would make all those buildings developable. The people that own the buildings would have to be stakeholders,” Hogan said. “You’re going to improve the value of your buildings and enhance Main Street forever.”

Whether or not the elevator bank comes to fruition, developing the upper floors of downtown buildings will be a major focus as the DRI process moves forward.

“Absolutely. When I mentioned this is going to unlock the door to economic opportunity, that’s exactly what I was referring to,” Buckley said. “We have so much empty and wasted space in these downtown buildings. We’ll really try to get access to these buildings and help some of these owners out. I think that will go a long way. It’s going to be a long process. We’re going to work with our partners at the state to guide us through the process and in a couple years we’ll see this come to fruition.”

Steuben Square Park

The state funding could repair what some consider to be an error of the past, the 1972 decision by the state DOT to run Route 36 through downtown, eliminating 245 homes and the beloved Union Park that once was the heart of Hornell.

The DRI application notes that downtown currently has no public gathering spaces, pocket parks, playgrounds or greenspaces. The DRI calls to remedy all of those maladies in the form of Steuben Square Park located in front of Steuben Trust Co.

Steuben Trust has allowed a farmers market, live music and outdoor movies at the space for the last several years, and an official park would be a natural fit. The DRI said Steuben Square Park would include a recasting of the Civil War era monument and fountain that was the centerpiece of the former Union Park.

“I think the Greenspace will definitely happen with the cooperation of Steuben Trust,” Hogan said. “It gives the City something we’ve lacked for 50 years or longer, a downtown Greenspace like a village square. Obviously the city, Steuben Trust and the state have to work out the arrangements, but what more perfect spot? We once talked about putting a fountain in there, and that’s all doable now.”

New vision for downtown

Downtown Revitalization is the ultimate goal of the DRI, and that means foot traffic. How can Hornell bring people downtown to eat, shop and gather? It starts with creating a sense of place.

Hornell is looking to change the configuration of its parking to make room for wider sidewalks, offering an extra eight feet on each side, with a bike lane on both sides, architectural LED lighting and new landscaping. The proposal has already been sent to the DOT for review.

Hornell’s application notes that downtown is sorely lacking in outdoor dining options in the DRI area, with only two businesses providing limited outdoor seating. Boosting sidewalk space could change that in a hurry.

“When there’s vibrancy downtown, it definitely attracts people. That’s what you want,” Buckley said. “You see it in other communities. You go to Saratoga Springs where they have so much outdoor seating, or many other places around the state where you see that vibrancy downtown, like Watkins Glen. It draws people out, not just the residents but also from neighboring cities, towns and villages as well. That’s what we’re looking for here in the Maple City.”

A vibrant downtown with attractive dining options and recreational opportunities would also help Hornell industry recruit top of the line job candidates, who want a dynamic place to live and grow their families.

“We want to make Main Street more pedestrian friendly,” Hogan said. “One of the things we talked about in infrastructure was expanding the width of the sidewalks to accommodate outdoor dining. People want to sit outside at The Brute, for example. It’s about creating that atmosphere downtown.”

Education center

The DRI also aims to expand higher educational opportunities in the Maple City. The IDA owns the former Tuttle-Rockwell department store building, which is proposed as a new downtown education center in partnership with Alfred State College.

“If we can get Alfred State College to establish a community learning center serving the needs of the nontraditional student, the single mom, the single dad, the kid that didn’t finish high school, give them an avenue to get a profession or higher education, that’s great,” Hogan said. “It could also include an online learning center with Empire State College.”

Plans also note that Alstom and other corporations could work with this location to have their employees continue training, while providing a space for small business education for incubating new businesses and helping current businesses be successful.

Also on the education front, the DRI application notes the potential to house Lake Erie College of Medicine students in Hornell at 20 Elm Street.

“We’ve already had a couple graduates, medical students who have already said they want to come back here and practice medicine in Hornell or in this region,” Hogan said. “That’s what we need in rural areas, someone to promote and also try to recruit physicians and medical professionals to the rural area.”

‘All of the above’

In addition to the “catalytic projects,” the DRI also identifies a number of “opportunity sites” primed for development, including the former Hornell Post Office, the old Steuben County Courthouse, and the upper floors of sites like the Burdett Building and the Landman Building.

Other projects could emerge over the planning process in the next several months. The DRI officially includes all of Broadway, Main Street from Center Street moving west to end at the Allen Street intersection, and Seneca Street from Main Street traveling south to the Genesee Street intersection — but there may be some flexibility in implementation.

“If there’s a viable project and it’s close enough to the center, it will be up to the Department of State and the committee that’s formed to determine the projects funded,” Hogan said. “I think if it accomplishes the goal of creating a vibrant downtown, I’m sure it will be considered.”

Buckley said the only limit to Hornell’s DRI potential is the imagination of the community as it plots a course that will shape the city for decades to come.

“It really is once in a generation,” Buckley said. “The DRI is unlike any other grant out there. The process of applying for it is vastly different than typical grants. The size of the grant itself is larger than typical grants. It’s just vastly different, but it is a game-changer because it makes a significant impact on those winning communities. I’m beyond thrilled that Hornell is a winning community.

“The idea behind it is to make that positive impact downtown and draw more business in, draw more economic development in, whether it’s businesses or living space, or cultural arts. It’s really all of the above.”

“It’s up to the community to get it right,” added Hogan. “Hornell is a growing community, a vibrant community, and it’s going to be an even greater community at the end of this cycle.”