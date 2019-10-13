Town awarded NYS Archives grant to upgrade records management

ALMOND — A grant worth more than $35,000 will help the town and village governments in Almond get a better handle on many decades of public records and paperwork.

The New York State Archives, a unit of the NYS Education Department, recently awarded the town a $35,145 Local Government Records Management Improvement Fund grant.

According to Almond officials, the last documented inventory of town records was completed in 1991. Documents include marriage, death, birth, financial, and assessor records along with other permanent records such as payroll.

While Almond Town Clerk Shelly Stevens applied for the funding on behalf of the Town of Almond, the money will also benefit the Village of Almond and the Almond’s assessor’s office in inventorying and organizing documents, town officials said.

The grant does not require any matching funds, a bonus for local taxpayers.

"Since Shelly began working as town clerk in early 2018, she has been actively attending trainings and in constant contact with NYS Archives to get this project going,” said Almond Town Supervisor Dawn Wildrick-Cole. “She saw the need, focused in on it, and we're proud to say, ‘she got it done.’”

Stevens said that Sarah During, a regional advisory officer with the WNY Region of the New York State Archives, was a valuable contact for Almond, answering questions and providing insights on the application process.

“She was like my sidekick, who got me everything I needed the moment I needed it,” Stevens said.

Stevens called the grant “the first step in bringing the Town of Almond records and archives into the 21st Century.”

Currently, only three or four years of town records are computerized. That means there is a lot of paper being stored at the Almond Municipal Building on Marvin Lane.

“For example, if somebody calls me for a death or a marriage record, our computer program only goes back until when we got it, around 2015,” Stevens said. “So if you ask me for something in the last three or four years, I can look it up real quick. If not, we have to look through our records here, and some of the records are not in place. So they could have been shipped to Albany, and they should have stayed here. Any number of things could have happened to them.”

The grant should help alleviate part of that problem. With the grant funding expected to flow into the town in the next few weeks or months, Almond has contracted with a municipal records management consultant who will set up shop at the town hall for as long as it takes to inventory and organize the office’s reams of paperwork.

“Once records are organized whether they should be retained or destroyed and inventoried, along with ensuring proper climate conditions, it will be much easier in the future to work towards becoming electronically accessible,” Stevens noted.

The grant will also be used to contract for shredding and disposal of any records that the town is legally permitted to discard.

The town’s collection of documents includes records from the mid 19th century listing each death, birth and marriage for the year. The print has faded and the paper is fragile.

“Some of these books, one is from 1848, I don’t want to touch them, because if they fall apart, that’s the original record. So it’s not a copy of a copy. Or a copy of the original, that is the marriage certificate from that year.”

“The end goal is for all of those records to go in our computer, so we can look it up either way, the hard copy or digital."

But first things first. The current focus is on inventorying and organizing the existing paper records and files. Stevens noted that digitizing all the paper records would require another grant.

“I see this as a multi-year process and am thrilled that the town has been approved to begin this process with this first grant,” Stevens said. “I definitely plan to continue to apply again after each step of the electronic record process.

“I have a background in technology and know that I can make a difference in helping the town to achieve those goals, but we have to get a handle on what records we have before we can even contemplate converting them electronically.”