GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors proclaimed Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week.

This national campaign raises awareness of drug use and the problems related to drugs facing our community. It also encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles.

CASA-Trinity, Inc. would like to share the following suggestions for celebrating Red Ribbon Week at schools, businesses, local government offices, and community organizations. Materials such as Red Ribbon Week window clings, red sticky notes, and lanyards are available through CASA-Trinity, Inc. on a first come, first served basis.

· Encourage everyone at school or in the office to wear red on October 25th. Then, take group pictures and send to CASA-Trinity, Inc. to be submitted for a photo contest!

· Place Red Ribbon window clings in classroom, storefront, or office windows. The design will say “I Support a Drug Free Livingston County”.

· Utilize red sticky notes to “Send a Message.” Have youth and adults write positive messages to their peers to stick on lockers and in bathrooms.

· Distribute Red Ribbon Week lanyards to adults and youth.

· Organize a Red Ribbon Spirit Week. Here are some ideas for themes:

o Monday, October 21 – “Lei off Drugs”: Wear your favorite Hawaiian clothing.

o Tuesday, October 22 – “Character is our Superpower”: Wear your favorite character shirt.

o Wednesday, October 23 – “I am Drug Free, Deep in the Heart of Livingston County”: Wear your favorite cowboy attire.

o Thursday, October 24 – “You’re too Bright for Drugs”: Wear neon.

o Friday, October 25 – Wear red.

“Red Ribbon Week encourages our community members to adopt healthy, drug-free lifestyles,” said Rachel Pena, Prevention Director at CASA-Trinity, Inc. “The campaign brings together parents, schools, and businesses as we look for ways to keep kids and communities drug-free.”

In 1985, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique S. "Kiki" Camarena was killed by drug traffickers. Shortly after his death, citizens from his hometown of Calexico, California, began wearing red ribbons to remember him and commemorate his sacrifice.

The first official Red Ribbon Week celebration was created by the National Family Partnership (NFP) in 1988. NFP continues to coordinate the campaign for families, schools and communities across the nation each year. Since then, the red ribbon has symbolized a continuing commitment to reducing the demand for illicit drugs in our communities.

“Red Ribbon Week gives us the opportunity to be vocal and visible in our efforts to achieve a drug-free community,” said Pena. “Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to drug use and the misuse of prescription drugs.”

If you have questions about local Red Ribbon Week activities, contact CASA-Trinity, Inc. at 585-991-5012.