The Annual Dinner of the Yates County History Center will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Lakeside County Club in Penn Yan. The speaker this year will be Art Cohn, the Director Emeritus of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vermont. Cohn will be discussing underwater archaeology in the Finger Lakes with his lecture titled-“What Lies Beneath: A Shipwrecks Survey Begins to Unlock the Secrets of Seneca Lake.”

New York State is in the midst of its Bicentennial celebration of building its amazing canal system. During the 19th century, this system, which changed the state and the nation, connected Seneca Lake to three canals; the Cayuga and Seneca, the Chemung, and Keuka’s own Crooked Lake Canal.

In 2018, the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, working with the Corning Museum of Glass and the New York State Museum, began mapping the bottom of Seneca Lake. In two years of work, the researchers have surveyed almost 30% of Seneca Lake’s bottom and will provide a preliminary report on the results of their work.”

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with silent auction items on display. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Business meeting starts at 7 p.m. with the Potter Award presentation for outstanding efforts in the field of history.

Prices are $30 per person or $55 per couple. Meal choices of stuffed chicken breast, broiled haddock or vegetarian pot pie. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, Oct. 15 by calling 315-536-7318.