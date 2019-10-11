CORNING - The Corning Fire Department will have visited all six elementary schools in the city by the end of today providing fire education to Kindergarten through 5th-grade students as a part of National Fire Prevention week.

"We really look forward to Fire Prevention week each year,” said City Fire Chief Brad Davies. “The firefighters enjoy interacting with the community and spreading the fire safety message."

Corning Fire Lieutenant Eric Watkins said these events at the elementary schools are an opportunity for the department to reach out children and provide them with a fire safety message provided by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The NFPA is the authority on fire, electrical and building safety.

“Do you guys do fire safety drills here in the school?,” Watkins asked about 220 students Thursday at Winfield Elementary School. All answered yes. “Now, how many do drills at home? Not very many. It is so important for you kids to do your escape drills at home. At school, there are always a lot of people here, but at home, sometimes it’s just you and your mom and dad or grandparents or other family members. That’s why it is so important for you guys to practice these escape drills at you homes.”

The firefighters are visiting All Saints Academy and Corning Christian Academy, along with Gregg, Carder, Winfield and Severn elementaries, Davies said. The department estimates it will provide fire prevention education to more than 3,000 children and adults through this week's efforts.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to come to the fire station to learn about fire safety,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman.

Davies said the Corning Fire Department will also be holding its annual open house 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the department.

The event will include fire safety demonstrations, tours of the fire station, demonstrations of the smoke house and a children's maze.

Several agencies will be there to provide information to children and adults, including the Corning Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, T&R Towing, New York State Police, Corning Natural Gas, Guthrie Air medical helicopter and AMR ambulance.

“We hope people will visit us at our open house and help us help others,” Davies said.