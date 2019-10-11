The Corning Area Aging in Place will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at First Congregational United Church Of Christ, 171 W. Pulteney St., Corning.

Kathleen Hallinan, board certified in internal medicine, will discuss aging and medications. Hallinan has practiced in Corning for the past 20 years. She is currently associated with Guthrie Medical. Her topic will cover the common medications that should be avoided while aging, unless truly needed for specific medical conditions. Refreshments will be provided.

For information, visit corningareaaginginplace.org.