BATH - A Bath woman was convicted Thursday of violent felony assault for burning her five-year-old son's face with a lit cigarette.

Prosecutors say the child victim showed "bravery, honesty and credibility" in his testimony.

Amber Lapish-Rosado, 25, of West Steuben Street, Bath, was convicted after a three-day bench trial before Steuben County Judge Philip Roche. She was found guilty of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The convictions stem from events which occurred between Nov. 22 and Nov. 24, 2018, in the village, according to the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, the prosecution demonstrated that Lapish-Rosado held down her then-five-year-old son and twice burned his forehead with a lit cigarette, according to District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Baker, who tried the case for the prosecution, called ten witnesses, including the victim’s grandparents, Bath school officials, child protective service workers, medical experts and members of the New York State Police. Exhibits included photos of the child’s burns and treatment records.

Attorney Marcia Tetimore, who represented Lapish-Rosado, called six witnesses, including the defendant, who admitted daily drug use and claimed the cigarette burns on her son’s head were pimples, according to Baker.

Second-degree assault is a class D felony, and Lapish-Rosado faces up to seven years in state prison when she appears for sentencing Dec. 22 before Judge Roche, Baker said. Endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of one year.

Baker said he was pleased with the verdict.

“A lot in this case rested with the testimony of the child victim," Baker said. "He demonstrated real bravery, honesty and credibility on the stand, all while facing his mother in the courtroom. For him, most of all, I am happy we have justice.”

Baker praised law enforcement and child protective services for their work on the investigation.

As for Lapish-Rosado, Baker was less complimentary.

“The conduct proven here is shocking and disturbing,” he said. “It is difficult to imagine a more despicable, senseless and violent act than grinding a lit cigarette in the forehead of your own five-year-old child, not just once, but twice. Hopefully this verdict will protect our young victim from any further abuse at her hands.”