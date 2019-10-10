PAINTED POST - Work on the Town of Erwin’s extension of Town Center Road to Chatfield Place is progressing on schedule and town officials said the road could be driveable by the end of the year, weather permitting.

Work has been underway for the last several weeks now, with crews from Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting currently installing essential infrastructure such as water, sewer and storm drainage.

“Before the driving surface can get built, you need to do the infrastructure,” said Town Manager Rita McCarthy.

McCarthy said if the weather holds up and crews are able to lay down the base and binder layers of asphalt, the road could be suitable for driving by year’s end. But if the winter weather moves in sooner than expected, or it gets too cold, that will be put off until 2020.

Sidewalk, lighting and landscaping along the extension will not be completed until next year.

The Town Center Road extension has been on Erwin’s radar for at least 20 years now, McCarthy said.

Once the project is completed, six new commercial lots owned by the Family Life Network will be completed. Eventually, those lots will be rented out to businesses in support of Family Life’s new headquarters in the former Harley Davidson building -- and also provide the town with additional tax revenue.

“[The road extension] now makes it possible to encourage growth where commercial and residential [development] is already concentrated,” said McCarthy. “So that makes it a huge benefit [to the town].”

The town was able to move forward with the extension project due to a $1.5 million New York State Department of Transportation Capital Assistance Grant acquired with the help of Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, McCarthy said.