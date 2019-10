WELLSVILLE — The 2019 Chris Eldridge Emergency Services Expo is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Riverwalk Plaza at 111 Bolivar Rd., Wellsville.

Fire, EMS and law enforcement vehicles will be on display, with live demonstrations. A Mercy Flight helicopter will be on scene, weather permitting. Vendors and demo equipment will also be set up in the Plaza.

For any questions, contact Kevin Fleischman at 585-610-8495 or CJ Irish at 585-596-9444.

All departments are welcome to participate.