WELLSVILLE — Driftwood will be performing on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.

Show starts at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $20 ($22 at door). Tickets may be purchased online at www.WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com or at the Arts Center Coffee House. For more information visit the website or call (585) 593-3000.

Anyone familiar with the Americana music scene knows this upstate New York-based band has cut their teeth on a killer live show. With a never-ending tour schedule and a steady buzz, they have built a very solid underground fan base.

"The game has been live shows and nose to the ground since the beginning," says guitarist/songwriter Dan Forsyth.

In addition to a devout following and a sizable discography, the band's hard work has also been a huge part of the inspiration for their music. The songs and arrangements have grown out of time spent on the road, growing closer, learning with and from each other and weathering the ups and downs of the journey together.

"We have a truly special bond creatively and personally. It's the driving force behind the music," violinist/songwriter Claire Byrne adds.

It is with this bond, patience, determination and undying mutual love and respect for music, the road, and their friendship, they have approached their latest offering, 'Tree of Shade.' Their first album with a major producer, 'Tree of Shade' is a testament to the essence of a song. Working alongside Simone Felice, the band found themselves stripping things back way more than they normally would.

"Simone was all about finding the essence of the song and doing our best to bring it out without distorting it or taking the arrangement too far."

With the addition of drummer Will Sigel in April 2018, Driftwood feels like a new band.

"Will has elevated our sound without changing the intimate dynamic that is Driftwood," observes bassist Joey Arcuri. With this added momentum and a new album, a nationwide tour is set in support of 'Tree of Shade.'

“Drums and soft picked guitars. Somewhere between the gentle flow of a David Gray-esque smooth vocal, intertwining banjos and a pop sentiment where the hooks latch themselves into you and leave you with the chorus spinning round your head for hours afterwards. The sound is huge, but so approachable it’s mesmerizing. Driftwood will get you in the best way possible.” -Brian Carroll, RED LINE ROOTS

“It’s some of the most beautiful music of the year so far.” -GLIDE MAGAZINE