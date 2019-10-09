GENESEO — If you recently changed your political party affiliation, you may have received notification from the Livingston County Board of Elections (BOE) advising you that the party change will take effect after the Nov. 5 General Election.

On Sept. 26, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that changes this. Effective immediately, all party changes will take effect immediately with the exception of a change of enrollment filed between February 15th and seven days after the June Primary. The enrollment changes filed during this period will become effective on the seventh day after the June Primary.

For more information on political party changes, contact the Livingston County BOE at 585-243-7090.