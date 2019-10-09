MOUNT MORRIS — Crime scene analysis, diesel mechanics safe work practices, welding applications, animal care methods, and the newest cosmetology trends are just a few of the practices students learn at the Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center (CTE).

The Mount Morris CTE Center will hold an Open House on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Students, parents and community members are invited to tour the center and discover the many skilled trades opportunities available at this facility.

All programs housed at this campus will also be open for tours, including the Mount Morris Academy, and the Intensive Therapeutic Program.

This event is open to the public. The Mount Morris CTE Center is located at 27 Lackawanna Avenue, Mount Morris, NY 14510. Call (585) 658-7811 with any questions.