ALFRED — Associate Professor Emeritus Douglas Barber was recently honored with the Alfred State President’s Medallion at the Alfred State Student Leadership Center.

The President’s Medallion was instituted in 2008 and is awarded to those who have made outstanding contributions to Alfred State. The college recognizes and commemorates the efforts of supporters and advocates dedicated to the mission of Alfred State.

Barber is a 1966 graduate of Alfred State’s construction technology program, which he says laid the foundation for many of his personal and professional achievements. He joined the Alfred State staff in 1967, when he was hired as a technical assistant in the Civil Engineering Technology Department. Barber became a faculty member in 1975 and would hold a number of positions at the college over the years, including associate professor, assistant vice president, and dean of the School of Management and Engineering Technology.

During his time at Alfred State, Barber helped the construction programs attain TAC/ABET-accreditation. He also participated in the development of baccalaureate-level engineering-technology courses and cultivated relationships with area and regional businesses and various alumni, resulting in donations to the engineering technology programs. Additionally, Barber served as an evaluation team member for the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, and was active in the Rochester Construction Specifications Institute. He retired from Alfred State in 2005.

Outside of the classroom, Barber established a construction company that helped build the village of Alfred. He also served as a member of the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., the Crandall Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Department, and the Alfred 21st Century Group Board of Directors.

Barber has not slowed down since his retirement. He is a 10-year member of SCORE (Senior Corps of Retired Executives), a group that works to support and mentor small business owners. Additionally, he manages five rental properties and is developing building lots in Sittee, Belize. He also continues to enjoy his 25-year hobby of scuba diving and taking underwater pictures.