GROVELAND — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Monday reported the arrest of a Groveland resident on felony criminal contempt charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address on Groveland Hill Road to investigate a physical altercation that had just occurred between two male relatives.

It is alleged that during the incident, Paul J. Weaver, 31, slapped a cigarette out of the mouth of the other male involved and then tackled the male to the ground where the physical altercation continued. Weaver currently has an active court issued order of protection in place against him where the male involved in the altercation is the protected party.

Weaver was arrested and charged by Sheriff’s Deputies with felony Criminal Contempt in the first degree and Harassment in the second degree. During the arrest, Weaver was also allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Weaver was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Weaver be held on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Weaver was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Village of Geneseo Justice Thomas Bushnell. The Judge did release Weaver on his own recognizance and Deputies did set him free.

Investigating the incident for the Sheriff’s Office was Sergeant Joe Zambito, Deputy Menzo Peck, and Deputy Ron Wall.