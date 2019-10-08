Longtime resident running on Democratic ticket

HORNELL — Ron Nasca, a 9th Ward resident for nearly three decades, is hoping to represent friends and neighbors with a seat on the Common Council.

Nasca is running in the Nov. 5 election on the Democratic ticket. The Grand Street resident has lived in the 9th Ward for 27 years.

“I am raising my own family here and I can’t imagine a better place to have children grow up,” Nasca said.

Nasca has worked for Alstom for the last 27 years as a Senior Mechanical Designer and a Design to Cost Manager.

Nasca said he will work to build on the positive momentum gained by the City of Hornell in recent years.

“Hornell is experiencing some good things and I want to keep it moving in the right direction,” Nasca said. “Several housing projects are continuing and providing affordable quality housing for residents who need it. These projects will ensure that living in our city will be safe, environmentally aesthetic and economically affordable.”

Nasca highlighted that his top concern if elected would be constituent services for residents in the 9th Ward.

“My participation on the Common Council will be to bring your thoughts, ideas and concerns to the Council with a strong voice,” Nasca said. “Representing and serving you, the residents of the 9th Ward, will always be first and foremost when voting on important issues, budgets and resolutions.

“When representing you, I will always seek your input via Town Hall meetings, personal contacts, email and newsletters,” Nasca added. “I want to hear your thoughts and concerns. I am only as good as the job I perform of the people I represent — I am here, for you!”