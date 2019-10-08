Ride LivINgston is first rural county website of its kind in New York State

GENESEO — Livingston County has announced the public launch of Ride LivINgston, its mobility management trip planning website.

The website uses “one-click” technology to identify trip options - from public transportation to paratransit to taxi services, and facilitate access to transportation services for all Livingston County residents, with a specific emphasis on older adults, people with disabilities, and individuals with lower incomes in need of specialized transportation services.

Ride LivINgston is user-friendly for individuals planning trips on their own behalf as well as human service agency staff planning trips on behalf of clients. By entering a point of origin, destination, time preference, trip purpose, and preferred transportation mode(s), the website displays trip options - within Livingston County and to neighboring counties - along with the name of the transportation provider and contact information for each trip option.

The website was created in partnership with the Genesee Transportation Council (GTC) and a consultant, Cambridge Systematics. GTC provided federal funding for Ride LivINgston, which is an endeavor of the Livingston County Transportation Advisory Committee’s (TAC) Public Transportation Work Group and its constituent agency representatives. This group developed the transportation provider database for Ride LivINgston, which will be updated regularly as new information becomes available.

Megan Crowe, Senior Planner for Livingston County, said, “Because Livingston County is a rural community, there is a need for safe, accessible, convenient, and affordable transportation options - especially among older adults, people with disabilities, and those who lack access to a personal vehicle. The goal of Ride LivINgston is to improve the quality of life for our residents by reducing barriers to transportation and displaying choices to improve access to services.”

For more information or to provide feedback on Ride LivINgston (www.ridelivingston.com), contact the Livingston County Planning Department at 585-243-7550 or send an email to Senior Planner Megan Crowe at mcrowe@co.livingston.ny.us.