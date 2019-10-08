Hornell IDA eyes possible development sites

HORNELL — With a growing population and an expanding business base, Hornell is currently an opportunity zone for entrepreneurs in the Southern Tier.

What may be less well-known, though, is that large portions of the Maple City are officially designated as an Opportunity Zone by the federal government.

The City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency (CHIDA) would like to change that.

Created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and certified in June 2018, Opportunity Zones “encompass economically-distressed communities in which certain types of investments may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. The tax incentive is designed to spur economic development and job creation in distressed communities by providing these tax benefits to investors.”

About 75 percent of the City of Hornell is included in an Opportunity Zone in the Southern Tier Region of New York state.

“We lobbied pretty hard and we were granted opportunity zones in Steuben County, and they’re in Hornell,” Executive Consultant Shawn Hogan said at the October CHIDA meeting. “There are 3,800 opportunity zones throughout the country. We have two right here in Hornell, New York. They encompass about three-quarters of our community. Since there’s so many of them (nationwide) and they’re in direct competition with everybody else, we have to highlight (ours) and develop a strategy. I’m working with (Executive Director Jim Griffin) to develop a strategy and our priorities for projects.”

Hogan said he will be working to put together promotional materials that highlight Hornell’s growth potential.

“I think it will set us apart from other areas. It will be a flashy publication done quickly within the next couple weeks,” Hogan said. “We have to stand out. If someone is looking to invest in Steuben County, Hornell is certainly a great place to do it because there’s a lot going on here. We have a number of things going for us.”

Investors who invest previously-realized capital gains into an Opportunity Fund can receive three primary benefits which compound over time — a deferral of capital gains taxes, a reduction of capital gains taxes, and the elimination of taxes on future gains. There is no minimum or maximum investment.

“This past spring they loosened the rules a little bit and it doesn’t have to be all new projects, it can be existing businesses if they’re expanding,” Hogan said. “It’s much more user friendly now. … It’s pretty wide open.”

CHIDA has its eyes set on one potential Opportunity Zone project in particular — the St. James Hospital on Canisteo Street, which will be vacant in 2020 when St. James moves into its brand new facility a few miles north.

The future of the current site is uncertain.

“One of the areas I think we’ll highlight on the map is where St. James is,” Hogan said. “That’s 9.8 acres down there that consists of the St. James campus. Through the mayor’s efforts with talking to Trinity (Health), they’ll either sell it for an economic development project or they’ll tear it down. With the new hospital opening in March 2020, there’s a short window period there. That’s smack dab in the middle of the opportunity zone.”

Other sites for potential projects include the former metal recycling business just off state Route 36 in the city, and the site of the old Evening Tribune building on state Route 36.

“That would be a premiere location,” said Hogan.

The Opportunity Zone also includes Shawmut Park and acreage north of Wegmans.

In Allegany County, an Opportunity Zone encompasses part of Wellsville on the eastern side of the Genesee River, including the Main Street business district, as well as the towns of Scio, Alfred and Almond.