Lot between Dansville Public Library and Clara Barton Chapter #1

DANSVILLE — If you drive through the north end of Elizabeth Street, near Perine, it’s hard not to notice the parking lot between the Dansville Public Library and Clara Barton Chapter #1 of the American Red Cross is getting a long-awaited makeover.

The project is a concerted effort of multiple entities working together. Though the lot has had a sign which read “Municipal Parking Lot” for decades, the lot, as well as the small alleyway between Genesee Valley Federal Credit Union and Howard Hannah Real Estate, are not owned by the Village, but is divvied up by Dansville Public Library, Sunrise Restaurant, the credit union and Mike Gelser who owns the building which Howard Hannah is currently occupying.

“Those four entities own the parking lot. We own nothing,” Mayor Peter Vogt said, adding that the Village is now renting portions of the lot from the library, the credit union and from Gelser so that it can not only pave, but also better maintain the lot in the future.

“The Village is not doing all of that work,” Vogt said. “We are just working on our portion, which we have agreements - basically rental agreements - to work on. And the other part is being paid for and done by the businesses.”

The businesses have contracted Naples-based Quinn Paving to repave their areas, while the Village has contracted Geneseo-based Ramsey Constructors for its portion, as well as Quinn Paving for the alleyway. Vogt said the Village is also going to be putting up some additional lighting in the area it is leasing.

The Village is also planning on putting in new curbing along that area of Elizabeth Street as well, but will wait until NYSEG is through replacing piping in that area. Vogt said the Village is also planning on paving that end of Elizabeth Street as well, but it might not be until next season. Vogt said that NYSEG is planning on replacing its piping in the village on and off for about a decade.

In addition to the current parking lot redo, the Village is also eyeing repairing other municipal parking lots, as time and priorities allow. Other than the new parking area next to the veteran’s memorial on Clara Barton Street, the other municipal parking lots are also multi-owner.