CORNING - Alexander Burks, a 23-year old from Geneseo running in his first full marathon and Laura Hagley, a 35-year old from Rhode Island running in her 10th marathon took home their first titles at the 38th annual Wineglass Marathon Sunday in Corning.



Burks, who finished with a time of 2:34:46.56, originally signed up for the half marathon, but switched to the full when there weren’t any bibs available in the half.



Burks competed in the Peak to Brew Relays in the Adirondacks in August, which involved running 34 miles in a day that helped the transition from originally running the half to running the full.



“I averaged a pretty good pace for [the Peak to Brew Relay], so I figured I maybe I could try the [full] marathon out. I just decided to go for it,” said Burks.



With 100-120 miles of weekly preparation during the summer, Burks felt poised to put in a good showing at the Wineglass.



“I came out here with some sort of expectations; training had been going really well,” said Burks. “I’m so happy to come out to this event and pull out the win.”



Burks ran track at Geneseo and said the ultimate goal was to beat his buddy and fellow Geneseo graduate Tim Chichester’s marathon record of 2:20:19, set in 2017. Burks was ahead of Chichester’s pace at the half, but slowed down near the 17-mile mark.



“That headwind really really got to me,” said Burks. “It was just about hanging on from there.”



Hagley, originally from New Hampshire with family in Buffalo, finished the course in 2:44:07.74 to earn her first marathon victory.



“It was such a tough course; the wind was terrible,” said Hagley. “There was a group of us between mile 10 and 15 that really stuck together and got me through that middle part of the race against the wind.”



With her time, Hagley easily qualified for the Olympic trials.



“My goal today was to qualify for the Olympic trials at 2:45:00,” said Hagley. “I ran a 2:44 with a little room to spare.”



The next step for Hagley is to compete in the Olympic trials marathon in Atlanta, Ga., in February. This will be Hagley’s second time at the trials after qualifying in 2016.



“I didn’t know if I would try to qualify again, but I thought, ‘I might as well,’ so here I am,” said Hagley.



Despite the victory, winning a marathon has never been a goal for Hagley.



“I’m not so much of a competitive runner,” said Hagley. “I just love to run and see how well I can do.”



Ben Robinson won the half marathon with a time of 1:10:29.85 and Laurel Leone was the women’s winner in 1:17:43.23.



