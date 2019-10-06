GENESEO — Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle will continue his “Conversations with the County” town-hall style meetings throughout the autumn months with stops planned in Caledonia and Leicester:

Monday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Caledonia Town Hall 3109 Main Street, Caledonia

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Leicester Town Hall 132 Main Street, Leicester

“Conversations with the County” events are intended as drop-in gatherings where residents and business owners can provide feedback on county programs and services to the County Administrator and Town Supervisors in an informal environment.

Coyle states, “The feedback gleaned from these events is extremely valuable as it helps to shape future priorities and a collective vision for Livingston County. I am beyond appreciative of the residents who take the time to express their ideas and share their concerns.”

All County residents are encouraged to attend these highly-engaging events.

For more information on the “Conversations” events, call 585-243-7040 or visit the County’s website.