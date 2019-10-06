For the first time in over 60 years, the stage at the old Hemlock School, now the Little Lakes Community Center, will be lit up for a full stage production. The Little Lakes Community Association, in partnership with the Honeoye Community Players, was awarded a grant from the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts to produce the drama, “A Piece of My Heart,” by Shirley Lauro.

The play will be presented on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7, with a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors, students, active duty military and vets. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Parents are advised that the play is not appropriate for children aged 13 and under.

This is an intense drama, based on the true experiences of six women who served during the war in Vietnam, five as nurses and one as a USO performer. It is based on actual interviews with these women. The play portrays each of the young women before, during and following their tours, and ends as each leaves a token at The Wall in Washington years later. “A Piece of My Heart” premiered in New York at the Manhattan Theatre Club, and has been produced over a thousand times throughout the world. The production in Hemlock is the first in this area. The play has been named “The most enduring play on Vietnam in the nation,” by the Vietnam Vets Association. The play is being produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

The Honeoye Community Players was formed in 2013 under the umbrella of U.N.I.F.Y., a not-for-profit organization, which stands for United Neighborhood Involvement for Families and Youth. U.N.I.F.Y. has been in existence for over 16 years in Ontario County. In the six years since its creation, the Community Players have put together five Festivals of Wreaths, its annual fund-raiser. The event is complete with vendors from all over the area, with items that are sought after as gifts for the holidays. The group has produced large musical events appropriate for all ages. In 2015, for example, the group offered “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim. This play will be their first adult-oriented drama, and the first they have produced on the stage at LLCC.

The play is the final segment of the three-part series for which the arts grant was awarded, entitled “Voices of Vets.” It began in March on International Women's Day with an evening of international folk tales in which women are the heroes, “Women Can!” told appealingly by professional story-teller, Cris Riedel. She will return to LLCC on two successive Saturday afternoons, November 9 and 16, 2019, to offer a class on learning the craft of story-telling. Anyone interested is invited to attend. The second part of the Voices of Vets series was an evening with vets who talked very openly about their own experiences in the military, on Armed Forces Day in May.

The Little Lakes Community Association and the Honeoye Community Players invite you to share in the powerful experiences portrayed on stage in “A Piece of My Heart.” They are certain it will open up your heart and that you will be talking about this play for a long time.

For more information about LLCA, visit LittleLakesNY.org