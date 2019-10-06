CHIDA explores options for future uses

HORNELL — This fall has been inventory time for the City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency (CHIDA).

Executive Consultant Shawn Hogan has performed an audit of all the properties in the City of Hornell controlled by CHIDA. The tally came in just shy of 50, with 47 properties scattered around the city in the CHIDA’s hands.

“A lot of them are leftover, small parcels from projects in the past,” CHIDA Chairman Sam Nasca. “We can now work from an accurate list, maybe disposing of some of these properties. Some of these properties might be of some value to adjoining properties. We’re going to do a review on that and see if we can get that list down from 47 at this time.”

Working with the city engineering office, Hogan developed maps of CHIDA’s holdings that are now available for easy consultation.

“Ashley Weakland did the bulk of the work,” Hogan credited.

Executive Director Jim Griffin said he did not foresee many opportunities to sell properties off.

“From what I’ve seen of all these properties, I don’t see any that we would sell,” Griffin said. “It sounds like a lot, but most of them are ones that are adjacent to properties that we own. These are properties we would not want to get rid of. There are parcels that are crossing roads going into our industrial park. Initially I thought there might be a lot of parcels adjacent to houses and things. We’ve gotten rid of most of them. Over the years we’ve sold those off.”

On the contrary, Griffin said the audit revealed multiple cases where CHIDA could be interested in purchasing additional property to connect existing parcels, creating a larger, more attractive space for development.

“It also showed us several, maybe four or five parcels that need to be combined with our other parcels, not separated and sold to anybody,” Griffin said. “They were somehow or other split up when we sold a piece of property. There was only one parcel and it should’ve been three. We’re correcting that.

“It was well worthwhile, believe me,” Griffin added of the audit.

In other business, CHIDA also addressed new state regulations that require IDAs to livestream meetings, with the video posted to websites and stored for five years. Griffin said the IDA will soon receive a proposal from Peish Video to handle the state mandate. Griffin added that CHIDA will explore installing equipment that will allow the IDA to video conference with companies outside the area.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from companies that want to video conference,” Griffin said.

The board also reviewed where the 2019 budget stands and approved the 2020 budget.

“We should be right on target on most the expenses,” Griffin said.

The budget is going from $546,548 in 2019 to $604,843 in 2020, with increases in property and outside service expenses. Griffin attributed the higher expenses to renovations, adding that selling the Rockland building “will make a big difference in our budget.”

On a related note, CHIDA granted an extension to developers of the Rockland Silk Mill apartment project as environmental studies continue.