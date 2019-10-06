McDonnell was appointed to 3-year term in June

BELMONT — Allegany County Administrator Deborah A. McDonnell is on leave with no announced timetable for a return or reason provided for the departure.

Allegany County Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall released the following statement to The Spectator.

"Our County Administrator Deborah A. McDonnell is out of the office on leave as of October 2, 2019. All County operations continue as usual," Crandall said. "Any further questions pertaining to this leave should be directed to our Personnel Officer Bobby Budinger."

Budinger was not available for comment at presstime. Allegany County legislators surveyed by The Spectator declined to publicly comment on the matter.

The leave is sudden, as McDonnell had been on the job for just under four months. She was officially appointed in June for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2021.

As the County Administrator, McDonnell is responsible for the daily operations of the various County Departments while acting as a liaison with county elected officials. The Administrator is also responsible for programmatic oversight of the budgetary process and directing a general workforce of nearly 500 County employees.

According to biographical information released at the time of her appointment, McDonnell previously served as the city manager for the village of Ossining, city administrator of Poughkeepsie, city manager of Fairborn, Ohio, and development director for the village of Saranac Lake, holding a master’s degree in business administration.

McDonnell is the county’s fourth administrator. The position was established in the fall of 1992 and filled initially by John Margeson, who was eventually succeeded Mitch Alger and then Timothy Boyde.

The county administrator is among the highest-paid positions in county government, with a base salary of $124,000.