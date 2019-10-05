ALMOND — The Alfred-Almond Board of Education at its monthly work session this week adjusted the 2019-20 budget with Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) a total of $9,288.02 for management services hardware.

Increases are $6,690 for time locks, $1,950 for timepiece device warranty, $172.80 for the configuration fee, 194.41 for the procurement fee and $280.81 for the planning fee.

The board also approved an increase of $604.20 for a replacement camera under the internet protocol (IP) surveillance services.

The proposed increase included $544.26 for the hardware, $30 configuration fee, $12.25 procurement fee and a $17.69 planning fee.

Funds for mid-year budget changes typically are transferred from the general fund and replaced with monies from excess budget year-end funds. The budget changes are usually for items that could not be anticipated during budget planning.

In another matter, the board honored two district students who were named Wildwood Students of the Month for September.

Ryleigh Ormsby, a nurse assisting major, and Daniel Scheesley, who majors in welding and metal fabrication, were selected from the dozens of students enrolled at the vocational training campus of the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperation Education Services (GST BOCES) in Hornell.

A total of 21 area school districts are GST BOCES members.

In another matter, board members agreed to participate in a discount natural gas contract with Vineyard Oil and Gas Co.

The board approved as substitute teachers Susan Jamison, Felicia Shutt, Gaeffe Payet and Sarah Baker. Approved substitute staff were Anne Ernest as teacher aide and cafeteria helper and Sarah Baker as teacher aide.

Board members also approved a 10-month, .5 hour daily bus monitor position for Cindy Getman,

The monthly board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the campus auditorium.