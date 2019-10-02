Wellsville class documenting history

WELLSVILLE — In mid-June 1972, a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico intensified into what would become known as Hurricane Agnes it went on to wreck havoc on the Southern Tier — particularly in Wellsville, where the Genesee River raged and ripped down structures big and small.

The storm destroyed the recently constructed west wing of Jones Memorial Hospital and impacted hundreds of lives in Wellsville.

The Genesee River and tributaries in Wellsville flooded the valley floor, destroying homes and businesses throughout the village. Hundreds of families were impacted by the floodwaters.

This year Madonna Figura Simon's English class at Wellsville High School is studying the flood and its results, and creating a first-person video from the recollections of those involved.

"My students will be interviewing people who witnessed the Hurricane Agnes Flood of 1972 this Thursday. Interviews are from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the high school library," Simon said.

Those with stories to tell are welcome to participate in the interviews.

Hurricane Agnes crossed Florida on June 19 and according to the U.S. Weather Service, "the storm followed an unusually extended overland trajectory combining with an extratropical system to bring very heavy rain from the Carolinas northward to New York.

"The widespread flooding from this storm caused Agnes to be called the most destructive hurricane in United States history, claiming 117 lives and causing damage estimated at $3.1 billion in 12 states. Damage was particularly high in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia."