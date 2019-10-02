BATH — Dozens attended Steuben County's “200 Years of Agriculture” kick-off Monday evening at the Steuben County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building in Bath.

The event showcases the long tradition of agriculture in Steuben with dozens of exhibits provided by historical societies in the county.

The celebration continue this week from 2 - 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. -noon Saturday at the Steuben County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building.

Scheduled speakers during the event are:

* 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bath Haverling High School: Allegany County Historian Craig Braack - “The Story of Barns, Silos & Outhouses.”

* 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bath Haverling High School: Steuben County Historical Society Director Kirk House - “From Wheat to Grapes: The Steuben Farming Story.”

The week’s finale is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Howard Community Center demonstration of plowing with vintage plow and work horses. The demonstration will be followed by a barn dance and harvest basket raffle from 2-4 p.m. with live music and refreshments showcasing a taste of Steuben.

For more information contact county Historian Emily Simms: (607) 664-2199 or Historian@SteubenCountyNY.gov