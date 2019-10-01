Students will volunteer in community Thursday

WELLSVILLE — It’s Homecoming week in Wellsville, but classroom studies and school spirit aren’t the only things on the agenda for seniors.

On Thursday, Wellsville seniors will be spreading out around the community for the second annual Volunteer Day. The initiative will feature Wellsville students doing good deeds around the village and beyond, fostering a greater sense of community while showing students the power of volunteering.

“We try to create a very meaningful experience between the kids and the community,” said Wellsville social studies teacher Matt Burke.

Students will volunteer between 9 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. at the Wellsville Community Kitchen, Highland Park Rehabilitation, Manor Care, the Hart House and the SPCA Serving Allegany County. A can drive will also be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Save-a-Lot parking lot on Bolivar Road in conjunction with the Wellsville YMCA.

In other school news this week, the Wellsville High School Student Council has moved the date of this year’s Homecoming Float Parade from Wednesday to Friday at 3:30 p.m. The Student Council made the call due to inclement weather predicted in Wednesday’s forecast.

The parade route will start at the Secondary Campus and follow Main Street back to campus.

The Student Council said many of this year’s Homecoming events will still proceed as planned.

Wellsville Secondary School will hold its annual 9-12 Kickball games in the Secondary Gym from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday night. The bonfire scheduled for Wednesday is cancelled. The 9-12 Pep Rally is Friday in the High School, the Float Parade is Friday at 3:30 p.m., and the Homecoming Dance is 8 to 11 p.m. in the Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room.

Here are all of this week’s Homecoming Games following the girls soccer win over Andover Monday night (https://www.wellsvilledaily.com/sports/20191001/wellsville-edges-visiting-andover-1-0):

Today

Boys Varsity and JV Soccer home against Dansville at 5 p.m.

Girls Varsity and JV Volleyball home against Cuba-Rushford at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Girls Varsity Tennis home against Canisteo-Greenwood at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Girls JV Soccer home against Allegany Limestone at 4 p.m.

Modified Soccer Girls and Boys home against Bolivar-Richburg at 5 p.m.

Friday

Varsity Football Home against Avon at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Girls Varsity Swimming against Salamanca at 11 a.m.

Boys Varsity and JV Soccer home against Bath at 4 p.m.