BATH — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County association and staff announced Monday that Theresa McKinley has been named Executive Director of CCE-Steuben.

McKinley succeeds Interim Executive Director Robert S Shirley III. She will lead the local organization in fulfilling its mission to enable people to improve their lives through partnerships that put experience and research knowledge to work. Extension staff and trained volunteers deliver educational programs in several areas including Agriculture, Nutrition, Financial Literacy, and 4-H Youth Development. CCE-Steuben celebrated its centennial year of service to Steuben County in 2018.

McKinley brings a wealth of non-profit experience to the position. Since 2014 she has served Turning Point, Catholic Charities of Steuben as Director, Assistant Director, and Site Coordinator. She strategized and facilitated the organization’s growth, advocated for anti-poverty initiatives, assisted with community outreach, and facilitated projects to raise funding. She was Manager of Communications and Volunteer Support for the Institute for Human Services in Bath and a Prevention Educator for the Steuben Council on Addictions, Catholic Charities of Steuben.

“The Board of Directors of CCE-Steuben are excited to have Tess McKinley as our new Executive Director," said CCE Board of Directors President Pamela Colomaio. "Tess brings strong skills in program development, grant funding and the leadership that is needed for the success of CCE Steuben as the organization continues its mission for economic vitality and ecological sustainability for the residents of Steuben County. ”

A Steuben County native, McKinley has been active in the community. She recently received her ILSS Green Belt Certification. She serves on the Rotary International, Food Bank of the Southern Tier Advocacy Committee, the Dormann Library Board, and St Mary’s Church, and previously with RSVP of Steuben County and the John Southard Youth Recreation Commission. McKinley received the Robert Turissini Award from Catholic Charities of Steuben for excellent performance.

“I’m looking forward to working with the staff, board, community partners and Cornell University to support Steuben County through our mission of putting knowledge to work,” McKinley said. “Cornell Cooperative Extension has strong programs and a great team, and I am excited to take part in strategically growing the association with them.”

McKinley received an MA in Management from Keuka College and her BA in Education from SUNY Geneseo. She lives in Bath with her husband and two children.