The Livingston County 4-H Program is holding an Open House on Oct. 17 in an effort to introduce the program to prospective members and volunteers. The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the Livingston County Auditorium on Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris.

During the event, 4-H educators and current volunteers will explain how to join 4-H, start a club, become a volunteer, and more. Those in attendance will also learn how to participate in the following program areas: teen programming, home arts, outdoor education, public speaking, small animals, large animals, horses, and the Hemlock and New York State Fairs.

4-H is open to all youth (age 5-18) who want to have fun and learn new skills. Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and opportunities for hands-on “experiential learning” in their areas of interest.

4-H Youth Development in New York State is a leader in enabling youth to develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and abilities to become productive citizens and is a catalyst for positive change.

There are two ways for youth to participate in 4-H – as a member of a community club or an independent member. Clubs consists of five or more 4-H members who meet regularly to explore common interests. Youth become independent members when a club does not exist in their area or they have specific interests. Thus, the parent/guardian serves as the main resource for the member.

Adults are an important part of 4-H, primarily as volunteers who guide youth through hands-on learning experiences. Adults do not need to be educators or experts in a specific field. They simply should enjoy working with youth and have a sincere interest in their growth and development. Much of the success of the 4-H Program depends on the involvement of volunteers.

During the 2018-19 4-H Program Year, 320 youth members and 111 community volunteers participated in the program.

The Open House is free and open to the public. If you are interested in attending, RSVP by calling the CCE Livingston County office at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752. More information about the Livingston County 4-H Program can be found at www.ccelivingstoncounty.org. New members must enroll in the program before March 31, 2020.