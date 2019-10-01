HORNELL — The 2019 general election is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Offices in Hornell that are up for election this year include:

Steuben County Legislature, District 1, four-year term: Paul Van Caeseele, Republican, Conservative, Independence; Randolph Weaver, For the People.

Hornell Chamberlain, four year term. Michele L. Smith, Republican and Democratic.

Two-year terms for alderman in all ten of Hornell’s Common Council wards are up for election on Nov. 5.

The candidates are:

Ward 1: Melissa M. Monticello, Democratic.

Ward 2: Jeffrey L. Brown, Democratic.

Ward 3: John P. Allison, Democratic; Molly Liberto, Republican, Conservative, Independence.

Ward 4: Richard F. Argentieri, Democratic.

Ward 5: Daniel Warriner, Republican, Conservative, Independence.

Ward 6: Jessica Cleveland, Republican, Conservative, Independence.

Ward 7: Frederick J. Lehman, Democratic; Kevin M. Valentine, Republican, Conservative, Independence.

Ward 8: James Bassage, Republican, Conservative, Independence.

Ward 9: Ronald P. Nasca, Democratic; Steven Shinebarger, Republican, Conservative, Independence.

Ward 10: John A. Carbone, Democratic.