BATH — The Southern Tier Outdoor Show is offering a four-hour course by NRA instructor Clinton Walters on Oct. 12 on the show grounds.

The course will teach participants how to avoid being a victim. It is being scheduled in two parts, morning and afternoon, with an hour break for lunch at the show. Registration for the course will also include a free ticket to the show.

Refuse To Be A Victim, a four--hour course by NRA Instructor Clinton Walters will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. – noon and 1-3 p.m. The cost is $5 per person for course book. Limited seating.

We never think a crime can happen to us, until it actually does. While sometimes unfortunate things do happen unexpectedly, it is important to be equipped with the knowledge and skills for personal safety and crime prevention. Having a personal safety strategy in place and knowing the techniques and tactics you can use to avoid becoming an easy victim can help you live smarter and be safer.

"Crimes of Opportunity" are those committed without planning or forethought; when criminals realize they have a chance to commit a crime, they seize the opportunity. Don't be an easy target. We can all pinpoint times where we've made ourselves an easy target - whether it was keeping our heads buried in our phones, parking in a dimly lit area at night, or leaving our houses or cars unlocked. But there are many more, less obvious situations that make us vulnerable as well.

Register online at: bit.ly/victimseminar. The $5 course charge will waive the gate entry fee. Register soon since a minimum of 15 attendees is needed to hold the class. For any questions or more information, call 607-857-1977.