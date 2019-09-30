WAYLAND — Don’t feel you have enough time, tools, or confidence to teach money skills to children? There is no need to be a money expert. Cornell Cooperative Extension has created a new workshop series to offer tips and activities that can help your children’s money skills, habits and attitudes grow.

The free four-session program, Money as You Grow Bookshelf will be held in the following locations:

· Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 4–5:30 p.m. at the Wayland Library, 101 West Naples St., Wayland. Call 585-728-5380 to register.

· Fridays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Nonnie Hood Parent Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 210, Corning. Call 607-936-3837 to register.

The series of programs is aimed at children ages 6-10 and their parents/caregivers. Families will each receive a book to take home, healthy snacks and activities. Childcare, including snacks and activities, are also available on site for younger siblings.

The Money as You Grow Bookshelf will:

· Provide help for parents and caregivers who are eager to build a good financial literacy foundation for their kids.

· Teach easy building blocks for financial well-being: patience, planning and problem-solving.

· Use children’s books to learn key money concepts through reading, play and quiet one-on-one talks.

Attendance at all four sessions is requested. This program is funded by the STLS Coordinated Service Advisory Council and developed by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. The workshop is free, but registration is required. For more information on this and related topics, visit www.putknowledgetowork.org