Learn how Regional Agriculture Program approach is supporting farming community

CANISTEO — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County is continuing its free Speaker Series with a session on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Cider Creek Hard Cider, 6459 Cunningham Road, Canisteo.

The topic will be Crops, Cows and Critters, presented by CCE-Steuben’s regional specialists. The evening’s event will also include a cider making tour and tutorial.

The Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program (SWNYDLFC) is a new initiative that started in July 2019 as a partnership between Cornell University and the CCE Associations of the 5-county region that includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Steuben. SWNYDLFC Regional specialists work with Cornell Faculty and Extension Educators statewide to address the issues that impact the dairy, livestock, and field crops industries in New York through educational programming and events, consultations, and on-farm research.

Join Katelyn Walley-Stoll, Business Management Specialist, and Joshua Putman, Field Crops Specialist, as they discuss the program’s efforts so far and their initiatives moving forward. This interactive presentation will highlight the agricultural industry, its needs and challenges, and tools Cornell Cooperative Extension can provide to help farmers feed the world.

Call CCE-Steuben at 606-664-2300 to reserve your space at this event. For more information visit PutKnowledgeTorWork.org