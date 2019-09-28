CORNING - It was a long wait, but fourteen San Giovanni Valdarno students and three chaperones arrived Friday in Corning to embark on a 10-day trip.

Joe Tobia, Corning-San Giovanni Sister City Committee chairman, said this will be the 14th year of the student exchange program with the city's Italian Sister City.

“It has been great for both parties,” Tobia said. “Everyone involved has grown for this experience.”

Students and three Italian teachers arrived Friday, but they had a long trip to get here, Tobia said. The students will be staying with Corning-Painted Post students and their families during their stay, attending school and visiting several places.

The Italian students and chaperones were expected to arrive in Corning Thursday, but fell victim to flight delays and were forced to spend Thursday in Detroit.

“My brother and [Tobia] called me when they found out the students were going to be delayed overnight in Detroit,” said Bob Ryckman, brother of City Manager Mark Ryckman. “[Tobia] wanted to put the students at ease, because of the language barrier and being so far from home. I made sure their new flight was scheduled for the next day and they all got on the hotel shuttle bus. They are a great group of students.”

Tobia said a few years ago, the Sister Cities students had a similar delay in Detroit. At the time, then-Police Chief Sal Trentanelli called Bob Ryckman to check on the kids at the airport and make sure everything went smoothly.

“It’s great to see this Sister Cities exchange continue over the years,” said Mark Ryckman. “Corning should be proud of [Tobia] and his committee for making it possible.”