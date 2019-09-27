WELLSVILLE — Hinsdale struck first, but the Lady Lions weren’t going to be denied.

Wellsville closed the game with three unanswered scores to rally for a 3-1 victory and stretch the winning streak to five.

Ashley Chapman put Hinsdale on top, but Carly Young quickly responded about four minutes later with the equalizer off an Emily Cline assist. It was all Lions from there. Cline netted what ended up the game-winner about three minutes into the second half, putting away a Sophie Majewski assist. Sarah Carlton later tacked on an insurance score with 21:46 left. Marsh finished with eight saves in the win.

“The wind was a huge factor the first half, and our energy was low,” said Wellsville coach Erica Aftuck. “We talked about the importance of high energy and setting the speed of the game. The girls pulled together started communicating and passing the ball. Emily Cline's goal came from a great passing sequence around the 18. Sarah Carlton's goal popped out from the box and she drove it home! The energy and intensity continued for the rest of the game! Regan (Marsh) had a couple big saves in the first half but didn't see the ball much in the second half, our defense was strong and didn't let much past in the second half. Big game for us on Saturday!”

Wellsville (5-3) is at Fillmore Saturday night looking to avenge a 4-0 loss earlier this season.

Andover 7, Scio 0

ANDOVER — Emily Wahl and the Panthers had a whale of a game in a 7-0 shutout of Scio to get back into the win column Thursday night.

Wahl scored twice, while Tess Spangenburg added two goals and three assists. Hayleigh Niedermaier had a two-goal game of her own, with Kelsie Niedermaier adding a goal and an assist.

“The girls worked hard tonight and their effort was rewarded,” said Andover coach Al Barber.

Liv Simon made four saves in the shutout as Andover improved to 6-2 and hosts Prattsburgh Saturday. Scio (1-7) is at Whitesville Saturday.

Bolivar-Richburg 5, Genesee Valley 0

BOLIVAR — Madigan Harris netted a pair while McKinlee Harris had a goal and two assists in B-R’s 5-0 shutout of Genesee Valley.

Kelsey Pacer added two scores for the Wolverines, with Courtney Perkins making an assist and Paige Taylor had four saves in the shutout.

B-R (7-2-1) snapped a two-game skid and hosts C-R Wednesday. GV (4-5) hosts J-T Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Alfred-Almond 5, Hammondsport 0

ALMOND — Alfred-Almond kicked its offense into gear Thursday with a 5-0 win over the Lakers, led by Will Tormey’s pair of goals.

Jack Emo netted one and assisted on three others. Colton Cook and Ayden Burdick both chipped in scores with Carsen Hann and Dylan Coots both adding an assist each.

The Eagles (4-6) host Addison next up.

Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Jasper-Troupsburg 1

CANISTEO — Dawson Jackson netted a pair of goal in Canister-Greenwood’s 3-1 win over Jasper-Troupsburg Thursday in Steuben County action.

Jose Alvarez assisted on Jackson’s first score off a corner kick and later netted one of his own, unassisted. Alvarez also assisted on Jackson’s final goal in the second half.

Dylyn Bailey made eight saves as C-G improved to 6-4 and now visits Cuba-Rushford. J-T fell to 4-5-1 and visits Genesee Valley Saturday.

Livonia 3, Dansville 1

DANSVILLE — Jake Olver scored all three Bulldog goals in Livonia’s 3-1 win over Dansville.

Dylan LeMonte scored at the midway mark of the first half for the Mustangs, who played the Bulldogs to a draw after the first 40 minutes. Nick Camuto had 15 saves.

“We keep battling and battling and keep finding the net!” said Dansville coach Steve French. “We play in one of the toughest divisions and we are competitive each and every game. I look forward to playing the second round with Livonia.”

Dansville is now 2-6-1 and plays again on Monday in Wellsville.

Letchworth/Warsaw 4, Way-Co 0

LETCHWORTH — The hosts scored twice in each half in a 4-0 win over Way-Co.

The Eagles (4-5) visit LeRoy next week.