LIVONIA — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Thursday reported the arrest of Livonia resident on several charges including felony assault after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:10 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an address on Big Tree Road to investigate a domestic disturbance.

The investigation revealed that during the domestic disturbance Katie A. Hulbert, 36, got into a verbal and physical altercation with a male who resides at the residence. It is alleged that Hulbert damaged property belonging to the male and took his cell phone to prevent him from calling the police. It is further alleged that during the altercation, Hulbert grabbed a kitchen knife, threatened the male and caused him to sustain a cut to his hand.

Hulbert was arrested and charged with felony Assault in the second-degree, Menacing in the second-degree, and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the fourth-degree.

Hulbert was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre- arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge. It was recommended that Hulbert be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Hulbert was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Judge Jenean Love. The Judge did remand Hulbert to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Handling the investigation for the Sheriff’s Office was Investigator Gene Chichester, Sergeant Joe Zambito, Deputy Tim Sweeting, and Deputy Caleb Cutting from the Forensic Identification Unit (FIU).