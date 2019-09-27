A new research report released last week by Safe Kids Worldwide finds that a majority of parents do not consider children being hit by trains to be a problem, despite the fact that every five days a child is killed in a train collision.

This Rail Safety Week, Sept. 22-28, Safe Kids Southern Tier New York (SKTSNY) wants to increase awareness and educate families about how to be safe around train tracks.

The research report, “Railroads: An Often Overlooked Danger to Children,” highlights two main circumstances that result in tragedies: collisions at railroad crossings and trespassing. Nearly all of these incidents are preventable.

“This new research shows us that many parents don’t realize railroad safety is an important issue that requires their attention,” said Donna Kahm, President and CEO of Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc. (STHCS), which administers the new SKSTNY program in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. “Fewer than half of parents surveyed said they have talked with their children about it. We want to encourage parents to not only talk to their kids about railroad safety, but also to model safe behavior around trains and railroad tracks.”

The report contains the following railroad safety insights.

Railroad Crossing Collisions

Railroad crossing collisions commonly occur when a driver is not paying attention near the tracks, when drivers or walkers choose to go around a safety barrier, or when they race to cross the track before the train passes. They may believe they have time to safely cross because they will see or hear an approaching train, or they think the train can stop for them. The reality is this: A train can take up to a mile to stop, so unlike an approaching car, it cannot stop for people on the tracks. By the time the locomotive engineer sees something on the track ahead, it is too late to stop.

Trespassing Collisions

Walking on or along the railroad tracks is trespassing. People may think it’s okay to take photos or just hang out, but they need to know that any trespassing is both dangerous and illegal. Today’s trains are not as loud as people believe; there is no clickety-clack sound, and there may not always be a horn to warn trespassers of an approaching train. Further, many people don’t realize a train is much wider than the tracks. The area around the tracks is private property and being on it is illegal.

Railroad Safety Tips

Safe Kids and Union Pacific recommend the following safety tips to help prevent railroad-related injuries:

Only cross train tracks at a designated crossing. Designated crossings are marked by a sign, lights or a gate.

If lights are flashing or the gate is down at a railroad crossing, wait for the train to pass completely, the gates to lift and the lights to stop flashing before crossing the tracks. It is never okay to rush across and try to beat the train. Trains may be closer and faster than you think, or your car may stall or get stuck on the tracks.

Allow enough space for your vehicle to completely clear the entire railroad crossing, not just the tracks, before you attempt to cross. Remember, trains are at least three feet wider than the tracks on either side, so even though you clear the tracks, you may still get hit by the train.

If you are using a cell phone, headphones or playing a game, remember: heads up, devices down when you cross the tracks. Once a train starts to brake, it can take a mile for the train to stop. So, when you see a train, it’s already too late for it to stop for you. Also, modern trains are quieter than you might think.

Don’t be tempted to walk along the train tracks. It might be a shortcut, but it is dangerous and not worth the risk.

For more information about protecting children from injuries, visit www.safekids.org