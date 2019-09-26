16th Annual Civil War Reenactment Friday-Sunday in Angelica

ANGELICA — Angelica is a ‘Town Where History Lives’ and no better way to fulfill that motto than to have a reenactment of one of the most significant historical events in this country's existence, The American Civil War.

It’s not just about muskets and cannons but an up-close look at what it was like to live in the 1860’s during a time of war.

The Allegheny Highlands Council Boy Scouts of America and the 136th New York Volunteer Infantry “The Ironclads” have teamed up again this year to provide this spectacular event. Reenactors from across the region make camp right on Main Street where they’ll eat, sleep and breath Civil War-era life. Dressed in period attire, they will battle blue against grey complete with cannons and muskets. The scouts will be camping at the Allegany County Fairgrounds just up the hill from Angelica and observe several skirmish reenactments and then participate in a mock battle of their own, using imitation muskets and gaining valuable insights into Civil War life. In addition, local schools are invited to attend on Friday to talk with and observe the reenactors throughout town.

Battles of 1864 will be the focus of the 2019 Reenactment. Angelica is uniquely suited to provide the backdrop for Civil War Reenactments with battles occurring directly on Historic Main Street.

Returning this year will be the popular ‘Dressing the Lady’ clothing demonstration with a live model that shows all the layers underneath for both the wealthy and the worker. This will be demonstrated at the old Angelica Inn.

The Richmond Bread Riot is back this year with the help of the civilian component of the re-enactors. The Richmond Bread Riot was an uprising of women in Richmond, Va., over the inflation and food shortages experienced by the South during the war. It is an often-overlooked event in history education. This re-creation will take place on historic Main Street at noon on Saturday.

There will be an entertaining and raucous ‘Pay Call’ performance as well as a Duel on Main Street. Visitors will also be able to see how the leadership of the reenactors bring soldiers to justice by carrying out a Court Martial.

A local radio station, WRAQ-LP 92.7 FM, has lined up music performances that will be sure to get your foot tapping and target songs that convey the era of the Civil War. And – the Excelsior Brigade Fife & Drum Corp will be playing throughout the weekend.

Food will be available to include Turkey Legs, Corn on the Cob, Ice Cream, Gravy and Biscuits, Belgian Waffles with Strawberries, Beef on Weck, Pulled Pork, Salt Potatoes, all you can eat Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Hot dogs, and more.

The Angelica Farmer’s Market will be open with fresh produce, honey, flowers, Amish baked goods, crafts and other interesting items.

Angelica is located in the heart of Allegany County, at Exit 31 of I-86, Southern Tier Expressway. The Civil War Reenactment in Angelica is supported by many good local businesses and volunteers. The Allegheny Highlands Council Boy Scouts of America and the 136th New York Volunteer Infantry are the driving force behind the event and provide the key value to guests and visitors. For more information; email angelicaboosters@gmail.com; visit www.136thny.com, or Angelica Civil War Reenactment on Facebook.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Angelica Civil War Reenactment

Friday, Saturday, Sunday – Sept. 27-29

Park Circle & Main Street – Angelica

Friday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - School Education Day. Local Schools sending classes to tour interpretive stations. No battles on Friday.

Saturday

9 a.m. to noon - Living History in camps and on Main Street (Boy Scout groups and the public will be touring camps and stations learning about the Civil War). Food and Farmer’s Market Vendors are open until 5 p.m. with music throughout the day.

10:30 AM – Victorian Sentimental Hair Work (St. Paul’s)

11 AM – ‘Dressing the Lady’ – Old Angelica Inn

12 PM – Bread Riot – Downtown Historic District

1 PM - 1864 Battle scenario—Part I--Downtown Historic District

1:30 PM – Pay Call – Park Circle

2:30-3 – Scout Battle on old School Field

3:30 - Civil War Battle scenario—Part II— On old school athletic fields.

5 - Camps close to the public.

7:30 PM – Dance – Civil War Music (public welcome – Grange Hall)

Sunday

8 AM - Pancake Breakfast served at Legion. All you can eat pancakes & maple syrup

9 AM - Camps open, music and food throughout the day

10 AM – 1860s Church Service, Grange hall. Catholic Mass, Former Sacred heart Church Building, Park Circle

11 AM – ‘Dressing the Lady’ – Old Angelica Inn

Noon to 12:30PM – Parade downtown (Scout Awards presentations at end of parade)

2 PM – 1864 Battle Day 2. Downtown Historic District

2-4 PM-- Living history, public tours camps.

4 PM -- Event closes.