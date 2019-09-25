WAYLAND — Estate planning today is more complicated than it has ever been. Often, mistakes in a plan are not discovered until someone has passed on. Unfortunately, then it is too late.

Join for an informational look at planning with Revocable Living Trusts in a free workshop called Wills versus Trusts on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wayland Library, 101 West Naples St., Wayland.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County again partners with Patrick Roth, Elder Law Attorney, CPA from Corning, to lead this workshop. He will present such information as:

How can a Revocable Living Trust based estate plan help protect you and secure your family's future?

Do you know the unknown truths about planning with a Revocable Living Trust?

Discover the 16 situations in which a Trust can have legal advantages over a Will.

Learn the truth about the hidden costs of a Will based estate plan that no one talks about.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Call Cornell Cooperative Extension at 607-664-2300 to reserve a space. For more information on this and related topics, visit www.putknowledgetowork.org.