HORNELL — The Hornell City Republican Committee is ready to rally for its 2019 candidates.

The 2019 Rally for the Candidates will be held at GOP Headquarters located at 121 Main St. (corner of Main and Broadway) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. The rally is free, open to the public, and all are welcome.

Terms up for election this year include Steuben County Legislator as well as all 10 City Council positions.

Those on hand will include the committee chairman Paul Van Caeseele, who is making his inaugural bid for County Legislator. Also, Council Candidates Molly Liberto, Kevin Valentine and Steve Shinebarger are running for city wards 3, 7 and 9, respectively, with candidates from several other wards and offices planning to attend as well.