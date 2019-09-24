Local reporter will present at Wayland Area Historical Society

WAYLAND — The Wayland Area Historical Society is hosting a program on a local reporter's quest to find her roots in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

On Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. all are invited to a story about one family’s journey to discovery. I am honored to be giving this program at the museum.

It all starts with the ones who came here across the rocky seas four centuries ago. It was from their foundation, hopes, dreams, and ambitions that my story was able to be born.

In this program we will see how you can trace your family back to the Mayflower. Back to a time when the very heartbeat of this country was born on the shores of Plymouth. You will hear about pioneers, heroes, churchgoers, patriots, and hardworking men and women who never allowed hardships to get in their way.

It has been a really intense story for me to unravel over the years as my mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother are the keepers of it.

I will talk about my Willis, Adams, Church, Warren, Burrell, Lincoln, and Alden roots.

It is a story of destiny, honor, sacrifice, hope, and faith in the darkest of times. My ancestors came here with a purpose from England. They wanted a new place to call home. They yearned for greater adventures and better lives for their children.

For those who wish to take it off the beaten path, I will also be talking about the side adventures. We explored the Lizzie Borden House, Salem Witch Trials, and Little Women.

There is something for everyone at this Journey to Discovery.

Come follow me on this journey as I take you from the old town of Taunton, to the quiet place of Little Compton, and further to the shores where Plymouth Rock still rests.

Wayland Area Historical Society will provide refreshments for after the program. The program is free and open to the public.