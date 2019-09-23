GROVELAND — A Groveland resident was arrested on felony criminal contempt charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported Monday.

On Sept. 19, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested and charged Paul J. Weaver, 31, with first-degree felony criminal contempt and third-degree assault.

It is alleged that Weaver was at a residence on Groveland Hill Road and was involved in an altercation with a female at the residence. It is further alleged that during the altercation, Weaver struck and pushed the female down which caused her to sustain physical injury. Weaver currently has a court issued order of protection against him, where the female involved is the protected party. Weaver fled the scene prior to the Deputy Sheriff’s arrival but was later located and arrested on the charges.

Weaver was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre- arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Weaver be held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Weaver was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of York Judge Thomas Porter. The Judge did remand Weaver to the custody of the Sheriff on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.

Sergeant Matthew Orman, Deputy Morganne Harrington, Deputy Michael Wade, and Deputy Matthew Moran from the Forensic Identification Unit handled the investigation.