ANDOVER — District IV Legislators have scheduled their district meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Village of Andover office on E. Greenwood Street (the former Andover United Methodist Church).

District IV Legislators are Karl Graves, Gary Barnes and Steve Havey.

Meanwhile, District III Legislators have also scheduled their district meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Village of Bolivar Municipal Building. District III Legislators are William Dibble, Dwight Fanton and Debra Root.

The meetings are being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. If there are any specific topics you would like to have addressed, let one of your District IV Legislators know, and they will try to provide a speaker.

Town and village board members, as well as members of the general public, are encouraged to attend.