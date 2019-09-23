AVON — A Hornell man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of 10 bags of fentanyl following a traffic stop, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reported Monday.

On Saturday at approximately 3:20 p.m., Deputy Matthew Thomas was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit when he stopped a vehicle on Lakeville Road for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The Deputy Sheriff suspected that the occupants of the vehicle were involved with drug activity and conducted a roadside drug investigation.

Deputies said the roadside investigation revealed that a passenger in the vehicle, Franklin G.R. Brockway, 27, was in possession of 10 bags of fentanyl.

Brockway was arrested and charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Brockway was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

Brockway was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of York Judge Thomas Porter. The Judge did release Brockway on his own recognizance and Deputies set him free.

Deputy Shawn Whitford assisted with the traffic stop.